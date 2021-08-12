A portion of 30th Street in Vernon will be closed as a major reconstruction project continues

Photo: City of Vernon

A portion of 30th Street will be closed as a major reconstruction project continues on 37th Avenue and 31st Street in Vernon.

The work includes replacement of road, sidewalk, water main, storm sewer and sanitary sewers. Improved street lighting, safety improvements at the rail crossing, and new sidewalk, are also part of the planned upgrades.

Work at the intersection of 39th Avenue and 31st Street has been completed, and 39th Avenue is now open to vehicle traffic between the 30th Street roundabout and Highway 97.

Work will now begin at the intersection of 37th Avenue and 30th Street.

Starting Aug. 16, 30th Street will be closed for two weeks, between the roundabout at 39th Avenue and the intersection at 35th Avenue.

Access along the multi-use path for pedestrians, cyclists, and other path users will be possible via a slight detour at the intersection of 30th Street and 37th Avenue.

A temporary gravel surface may require path users to dismount. Access to local businesses in the area will be maintained throughout construction.

Detours will be available on Highway 97 and 27th Street.

The 37th Avenue Reconstruction Project is part of council’s commitment to replacing aged infrastructure to continue providing reliable city services. This project is jointly funded by the city’s Infrastructure Levy, Federal Gas Tax and Sanitary Utility Funds.