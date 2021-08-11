Enderby drinking water system is back to normal after the city conducted a well inspection

Photo: Contributed

The City of Enderby drinking water system has returned to its normal state, with both sources now operating.

The inspection and repair of the transfer well problem was successful, the city said in an update.

Residents were asked to reduce their water-use Wednesday morning, while the Water Treatment Plant was temporarily offline to complete an inspection of a transfer well between the river water intake and the Water Treatment Plant.

The public can return to the normal irrigation and water conservation measures.