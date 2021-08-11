BC Wildfire Service to use planned fire against Mabel Lake fire

Photo: BCWS

Crews will be fighting the Bunting Creek wildfire with fire.

The BC Wildfire Service said a small planned ignition may take place on west flank of the 4,733-hectare fire.

The operation will remove a pocket of unburned area and will decrease the likelihood of the fire challenging the guards in that area if fire behaviour increases with the forecasted warm and dry weather this week.

This burn may take place as early as Aug. 12, if conditions allow. Control lines are being prepared with heavy equipment and crews. Helicopter bucketing will be used to create wet lines and reinforce the control line during and after the ignition.

Aerial ignitions will be used followed by mop up, patrol and hot-spot extinguishment to secure the south flank of the fire. Updates will be provided on the BCWS website once a date and time for the ignition is finalized. This will likely be on short notice due to weather.

Increased smoke will be visible during and after this operation.

Earlier this week, the Bunting fire merged with the Tsuius Creek wildfire and is being actioned by 23 firefighters, 14 pieces of heavy equipment, with eight helicopters available to support fire crews.