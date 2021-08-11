Vernon facilities will be open for the rest of the week to get away from the smoke and heat

Photo: City of Vernon

Facilities around Vernon will be open for the remainder of the week for people to use as a way to escape the heat and smoke.

Environment Canada issued a special weather statement and special air quality statement for the North Okanagan.

Daytime high temperatures over the next few days are expected to hover in the high 30s with overnight temperatures reaching 18 C or higher.

Many regions of southern BC are being impacted, or are likely to be impacted, by wildfire smoke over the next 24 to 48 hours.

The City of Vernon is urging residents, visitors and tourists to continue practicing heat and wildfire smoke safety and to seek indoor spaces with cleaner air.

The city is opening Kal Tire Place this weekend for people who may want to walk the concourse or sit and rest for a while in their seats.

Walking hours will also be slightly extended on Wednesday through Friday this week to 8 p.m. each day.

The following public indoor spaces will be accessible for those who may be seeking reprieve from the heat or smoke:

Wednesday to Friday:

Kal Tire Place: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Okanagan Regional Library (Vernon Branch): check hours here

Village Green Shopping Centre: c heck hours here

Saturday Aug. 14:

Kal Tire Place: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Okanagan Regional Library (Vernon Branch): 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Village Green Shopping Centre: 10 a.m. to 5 a.m.

Sunday Aug. 15: