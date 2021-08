Photo: Victoria Femia

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP responded to a disturbance call with reports of someone allegedly lighting things on fire in the Alexis Park Drive area.

Once officers arrived at the 3500 block of Alexis Drive at 9:30 a.m., they apprehended an individual under the Mental Health Act, who police said was in a mental crisis.

The person was transported to a medical facility to be treated by a physician.

Vernon RCMP did not confirm if the individual was attempting to set fires.