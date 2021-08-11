Survey found 244 people living rough in Vernon

Photo: Contributed

There has been a notable increase in the amount of people living rough in Vernon.

The 2021 homeless count found 244 people living without stable housing in the city.

The 2021 Point-in-Time homeless count occurred in Vernon May 6-7 to provide an overall snapshot of homelessness in the community.

A homeless count in 2019 found 161 people living rough in Vernon. The count was not done last year due to COVID concerns.

The 2021 study, that was done over a 24-hour period, found 67 per cent of people were sleeping outside with another 13 per cent were sleeping under a makeshift shelter or tent and 11 per cent were living in a vehicle.

Indigenous people made up a disproportionate number of homeless residents. The survey found 40 per cent of those living on the street were Aboriginal.

That compares to Indigenous people making up just seven per cent of the population.

The study found reasons for not being housed ranged from limited income (39 per cent) to substance use issues (26 per cent) to partner conflicts (23 per cent).

Addiction topped the list of health concerns at 85 per cent. Mental health issues came in second at 63 per cent while 48 per cent of the people had a physical disability, 43 per cent a medical condition and 37 per cent a learning disability.

Men made up 64 per cent of the homeless population.

Adults between the age of 25 and 54 made up 81 per cent of those experiencing homelessness, while those 55 and over account for 11 per cent and nine per cent are under 25 years old.