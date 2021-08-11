Crews working on 50 km fire guard on south flank of White Rock Lake fire

Photo: Colleen Milne

Work is underway on a huge contingency fire guard on the south flank of the White Rock Lake wildfire.

Spanning 50 kilometres from Fintry to south of Chaperon Lake, the guard will be a secondary line should the fire move south past the current network of forest service road and pre-existing machine guards.

The White Rock Lake fire was more active on Tuesday, with mainly rank 3 and 4 fire behaviour as a result of dry conditions and gusty winds.

BC ranks fire activity on a scale of one to six, with six being the highest.

“Despite seeing more activity, the fire remained within its perimeter with no significant growth in size or direction. There continues to be moderate growth in active areas on the north, northeast, and southeast flanks,” BCWS said.

As the week progresses, temperatures will continue to rise alongside winds while relative humidity will drop.

The southeast flank of the fire was the most active on Tuesday night, particularly in the Nashwito Creek area. Air support was called in to cool hot spots and flare ups.

Crews are also still working on previous containment objectives on the north and western flanks. Guard is being built in the Paxton Valley and a possible three kilometre fire break with a mass water system from Pillar Lake northwest.

“If feasible, this will act as a large barrier to limit the potential of fire growth towards communities northeast of the fire,” BCWS said.

Structure protection branch director Larry Watkinson, who is also Penticton's fire chief and organizer of a large regional wildfire training symposium, explained in a video Tuesday what goes into protecting homes.

He said intermix homes, ones spread throughout the fire zone, are usually protected with sprinklers while interface communities that have "hard line" between forest and community (such as La Casa) will be defended by traditional fire apparatus, or both.

“It is challenging, of course, when we are trying to make those decisions on how homes will get protection and a lot of it has to do with the FireSmart model that we encourage BC residents to follow," he said.

This story will be updated throughout the day.