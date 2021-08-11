The Allan Brooks Nature Centre is presenting the return of The Raptors from Aug. 25 to Aug. 29

Photo: Allan Brooks Nature Centre

The Raptors are on their way to Vernon all the way from Duncan, BC.

The Allan Brooks Nature Centre is presenting the return of The Raptors, featuring a live demonstration of a wide range of native and non-native raptors species including owls, hawks, eagles and vultures.

Some of the raptors coming this year have been to the Centre in the past and there will be some newcomers too.

Guests can expect to see Hercules the bald eagle, Tuari the Harris’ hawk, Jury the Turkey vulture, Inspector the spectacled owl, and Dori the North American kestrel, and possibly more.

“We were unable to host the Raptors in 2020 due to Covid, so we are beyond excited to bring the program back this year. It’s a great experience for kids and adults, to see these birds so close and in action, you can’t miss it,” said Manager, Cheryl Hood.

The Raptors is an organization dedicated to inspiring conservation and protecting wildlife species. Demos include raptors showing off their flight skills as their handlers narrate and engage with visitors, discussing raptor ecology and conservation actions.

“As an organization, it is our mandate to raise awareness for birds of prey and promote conservation, the ABNC does amazing conservation work and our partnership helps bring more appreciation to these wonderful birds,” said Robyn Radcliffe, Director of Operations, The Raptors.

“The birds we work with are from our visitor centre located in the Cowichan Valley on Vancouver Island, where they fly free and choose to return to us.”

The Raptors will be at the Allan Brooks Nature Centre from Aug. 25 to Aug. 29, for daily flight demonstrations in a group setting, and up-close and personal encounters.

The demonstrations will take place each day at 10:30 a.m. and 1 p.m and are set in the Grasslands Theatre at ABNC, with bench seating for up to 75 people.