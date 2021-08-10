Vernon restaurant Temptasian closes its doors after 13 years in business

Photo: Google Street View

After 13 years of business in Vernon, local restaurant Temptasian is closing its doors at the end of the month.

Joe and May Ng, the owners of the family-owned restaurant, felt it was the right time to move on and retire, according to their daughter Wendy Carlos.

“An opportunity came up for them to be able to leave the building, so it was just kind of good timing,” Carlos said.

The restaurant is expected to officially close their doors on Aug. 22, but Carlos says they may extend takeout orders for a few extra days.

A sign was placed on the door of the restaurant announcing the closure on Aug. 6.

“It is with mixed emotions that we are announcing the closure of Temptasian Restaurant,” the sign reads.

“Many of you have watched our children grow, and we have also been a part of many of your lives celebrating birthdays, anniversaries, graduations, retirements and other special occasions.”

The sign says the decision to close down wasn’t easy to make, but it’s not often “an opportunity comes along where we are able to close our doors.”

Carlos says another business will be taking over the lease of the building, the name and type of business has yet to be disclosed.