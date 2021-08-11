Pynappels family fulfils dream by buying Cedar Falls Campground

Photo: Contributed (L to R): Sebastiaan, Catherine, Cailex and Sienna Pynappels.

Vernon’s Cedar Falls Campground has new owners, and they could not be more happy about it.

Sebastiaan and Catherine Pynappels, who met and married in Kelowna after Sebastiaan immigrated from the Netherlands, are living their dream as new owners of the campground.

“There is something special that comes with seeing all the children riding their bikes around the campground and watching families all snug and nestled into the majestic cedar trees,” Catherine said in a press release. “We try to create a great camping experience for all families out there, no matter how old.

“We are different from most traditional campgrounds in town as we offer the backcountry experience without having to travel on a logging road for an hour.”

Catherine spent summers at her grandfather’s fishing lodge as a child, and she and Sebastiaan took their two children there when they were younger. That’s why the couple always had a desire to own a campground, and now that dream has become reality.

Cedar Falls Campground is located next to BX Creek and BX Falls, which is a five-minute hike from the campground. It is also just 20 minutes from SilverStar Mountain, which offers plenty of mountain biking and hiking. There are full-service lots with 30- and 15-amp connections, some with water and others that are unserviced.

There is also a tenting area called the Oasis, with nine 10-by-10 wooden pads scattered amongst the cedars.

“Cedar Falls has been providing a safe, warm place to create family memories for years,” Catherine said. “We are excited and honoured to be able to carry on that tradition.”

More information about Cedar Falls Campground can be found here.