Greater Vernon Ringette Association is open for registration

Photo: Greater Vernon Ringette Association

After a 2020 season riddled with complications brought on by the pandemic, the Greater Vernon Ringette Association is announcing that registration is in full swing.

For the 2021/2022 season Vernon will host the Winter Games for the U16 age group, in which all players in that group can participate in the large event.

The GVRA will also offer three zone development teams for the age groups of U14, U16 and U19.

“This upcoming season is looking extremely positive and promising not only because it is a return to normality but is also set-up for a fantastic year of ringette,” said Rosemary Manton, president of the GVRA.

“The association has been hard at work to plan events for athletes to have a great 2021 season.”

The GVRA is offering family discounts, with a $100 discount for families of three or more.

“We’re just as excited as our athletes to get our events up and running again,” said Manton, “To be able to see the familiar and new faces on the ice having fun and being part of this community, will be a fantastic feeling.”

To register visit the Vernon Ringette website.