Enderby sets water restriction for Wednesday morning due to a well inspection

The City of Enderby is requiring water customers not to irrigate on Wednesday morning and try to reduce non-essential water use throughout the rest of the day.

Hand watering will still be acceptable.

This is due to a need to take the Water Treatment Plant temporarily offline to complete an inspection of a transfer well between the river water intake and the Water Treatment Plant.

While the Water Treatment Plant is offline, the city will be solely reliant upon its Shuswap Well source, which has a lower production rate.

The city is requiring these conservation measures to ensure that reservoir levels remain stable while the work is occurring, so that adequate storage for fireflows and essential purposes remains available.

Drinking water quality and treatment processes remain the same.

The city will provide an update on water system status at 2:30 p.m. Aug 11.