Producer of an upcoming holiday movie, 'Christmas Alone Together' eyes the Okanagan as a place to shoot more films

Victoria Femia

The producer of an upcoming holiday movie being filmed in Vernon is looking to bring more filmmaking to the Okanagan.

Vancouver producer Gilles Laplante is part of the filming team shooting the upcoming movie “Christmas Alone Together” that is expected to be released this winter.

“We’ve chosen Vernon largely because of its beautiful locations,” says Laplante.

Just last year Laplante says he was a part of about 10 movies filmed in Kelowna and plans to bring more of that to Vernon and the rest of the Okanagan.

“This has been a great experience, I really hope to come here a lot more, actually,” says Laplante.

“There’s such a vast array of great locations in Vernon and I hope to develop more projects with Vernon in mind.”

Not only does Laplante look forward to bringing film to the Okanagan for its wide range of views and attractions it offers, but also because of the kindness he's shown when he’s here.

“The thing about the Okanagan that I love the most is just the warmth and hospitality that everybody offers, everybody is so nice,” said Laplante.

To be a part of the upcoming film, ‘Christmas Alone Together’ as an extra head over to Downtown Vernon in your winter gear on filming dates.

Crews will be filming in the 2900 Plaza in front of Towne Cinema on the following dates:

Aug. 16 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. (or as long as you can stay)

Aug. 18 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. (or as long as you can stay)

Aug. 19 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. (overnight or as long as you can stay)

Prizes, draws, food and drinks will all be available on set during the filming days.