The Emily Dahl Foundation postpones The Ted Ohlsen Happiness Day event scheduled for today

Photo: Sherman Dahl

Another event has been postponed due to risk of wildfires in the region.

With COVID-19 concerns still looming and the smoke lingering through the region, the Emily Dahl Foundation decided to reschedule The Ted Ohlsen Happiness Day event.

The event was scheduled for today beginning at 3 p.m.with a kids carving session with Ted and a family BBQ to follow. Ted was expected to give a presentation at 6 p.m.

"Ted has taught me that no other person can bring us happiness if he or she does not possess it in himself or in herself,” said Founder of the Foundation, Sherman Dahl about Ted and the event.

“This understanding leads one to absorb what Ted has always told others, including all the children he has come in touch with - that 'happiness is an inside job'. This reality happens to be exactly what The Emily Dahl Foundation knows to be true and is the root of solving the majority, if not all mental health issues and many other illnesses.”

For more information on the event contact the foundation at 250-558-8340.