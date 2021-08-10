Westside Road residents officially join fire fight, vow to rebuild what was lost

Photo: Contributed Anthony and Chris Morgan and their burned property

Some residents of the Beau Park area off Westside Road above Parker Cove have now officially joined the fight against the White Rock Lake wildfire.

Neal Morgan and his two sons Anthony and Chris were most impacted by the fire, Neal and Anthony lost their homes and outbuildings Friday night but are still battling the blaze, trying to help save other homes.

Ryan Winkler has been trying to support the Morgans and he has been fighting the fire since before it began threatening homes on Friday night.

"Those two boys are like my sons. It's very unfortunate what's happened to us but if I can help save someone else's home that's all I want to try and do."

Winkler says a GoFundMe has been started to help the Morgan's recover and rebuild, "they shaped their land on their terms with their own hands. What started as a chunk of mountainside was transformed into their homestead and many others home away from home."

As of Tuesday afternoon, the fundraiser has raised just over $12,000 of its $40,000 goal.

Winkler noted Anthony Morgan is out running a water truck right now to help out, "they help other people."

Winkler says residents in the area who have been evacuated are still angry and feel they didn't receive the type of help they needed when they needed it most.

"That video on YouTube pretty much sums up how most of us feel," Winkler says of a video produced freelance videographer Simon Hergott, featuring the residents of Monte Lake who defied evacuation orders to protect their own properties. The men featured in the documentary said they saw not help from fire crews.

"Who's accountable for what has happened? Who made the decision not to put this fire out when it was 10 hectares in Douglas Lake? Here we are (96 kilometres) away burning," Winkler asks.

The Ministry of Forests has disputed claims that they let the fire burn, stating an initial attack crew from BCWS arrived within 30 minutes of the fire being reported at 4 p.m. on July 13.

When crews arrived the fire was burning aggressively at 10 hectares, growing to 300 hectares by the next day.

“Crews were pulled off response to tactically evacuate properties in the area as the fire was a threat to life and property,” the Ministry of Forests said. “Tolko and partners from the Douglas Lake Ranch responded alongside BCWS working to build guards.”

The province noted that at the time the fire broke out, BCWS was dealing with over 300 fires in B.C.

Winkler is now working with BC Wildfire Services to build a fireguard around homes in the Valley of the Sun area, "we could use more qualified heavy equipment operators right now. This is all last resort stuff we're doing here now."

"We're trying to put it behind us and trying to get ahead of this angry fire," Winkler says.

YouTube Simon Hergott