Bunting Road wildfire near Mabel Lake merges with another wildfire growing to 4,733 hectares

Photo: BCWS

The Bunting Road wildfire on the east side of Mabel Lake has merged with the Tsuius Creek wildfire, bringing the blaze to an estimated 4,733 hectares in size.

BC Wildfire Service says lower fire behaviour has been observed on this blaze.

Crews and heavy equipment have made significant progress securing the west side of the fire, nearest to Mabel Lake.

A machine guard was constructed to protect structures along Mabel Lake FSR and crews will target hot spots when found.

Structure protection has been removed from all structures in the vicinity of this fire.

On the southwest corner of the fire, planning is underway for crews to work directly on the fire perimeter where machines cannot operate in the steep terrain to the south, says BCWS.

Machine guard is being constructed where it is safe to do so. A contingency machine guard is also in place further south from the fire, from the edge of Mabel Lake heading up slope to the east.

Helicopter bucketing and heavy equipment continue to work on the north side of the fire.

Wildfire service says a machine guard is also being constructed on the east side, making progress northwards.

There are 23 firefighters and 14 pieces of heavy equipment assigned to this fire as well as eight helicopters that are available to support the Shuswap Complex.

The Bunting Road wildfire is one of six fires burning in the Shuswap Complex including the Two Mile Road fire, Hunakwa fire, Three Valley Lake fire, Crazy Creek fire and Momich fire.