Vernon RCMP are looking for the owner of a sailboat found on Okanagan Lake

Photo: Vernon RCMP

A lone sailboat was found adrift, Friday night, on Okanagan Lake and the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP are asking for the public’s assistance with finding the owner.

“The sailboat likely came loose of it’s mooring during a storm Friday night and was found by a homeowner on Okanagan Lake who tied up the boat and called police,” said RCMP Const. Chris Terleski.

Police have released a photo of the sailboat and are looking to find the owner and return the boat.

If you believe the boat to be yours or recognize it and have information as to who the owner may be, contact Const. Soomal at the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP at 250-545-7171.