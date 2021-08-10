White Rock Lake wildfire experiencing increase in fire activity in Naswhito Creek area

Victoria Femia

UPDATE: 7:38 p.m.

An increase of smoke is visible above parts of the White Rock Lake wildfire on Tuesday evening, as firefighting crews experience a pick up in fire activity in the Naswhito Creek area.

The BC Wildfire Service said this area — located on the southeast corner of the fire, to the west of Okanagan Lake — has been the most active part of the fire on Tuesday.

“We continue to experience increased fire activity in the area this evening,” the BC Wildfire Service said.

“Multiple helicopters are on site bucketing water to cool hot spots and airtankers are available to support and will be utilized if they are required.”

The BC Wildfire Service estimates the White Rock Lake wildfire is about 56,000 hectares in size, with no significant growth in size or direction occurring over the past couple of days.

Skimmers have been working in the Naswhito Creek area throughout the day on Tuesday.

Elsewhere along the east flank, structure protection and firefighting personnel are working in the Westside Road area where the wildfire is closest to properties.

Crews are directly attacking the fire using water and hand ignitions to secure the fire perimeter.

Photo: BC Wildfire Service A map of the fire perimeter as of Aug. 9.

UPDATE 2:40 p.m.

Little has changed over the past day for fire crews fighting the White Rock Lake wildfire along Westside Road.

In an afternoon update, the Regional District of Central Okanagan said they expect existing evacuation alerts and orders to remain in place for the rest of the day at least.

While there have been structural losses in the Beau Park Road area within the RDCO, no homes have been lost within the North Westside fire protection area, said fire chief Alex van Bruksvoort.

Photo: Colleen Milne

“It’s been another good day on the fire line. We have had a BC Wildfire Unit Crew and heavy equipment here for the past couple of days, along with trucks from all over BC. This short weather window has allowed time for some great work to be done on protecting homes in the North Westside Fire Protection area. Local crews will continue to FireSmart homes and patrol for hot spots, through the day and night. A big thank you for all the help as we get ready for the expected weather change this weekend,” said Van Bruksvoort.

Meanwhile, the Okanagan Indian Band said Tuesday afternoon BC Wildfire crews are continuing to build guard above OKIB IR No. 1 between Nashwito and Whitemans.

“Guard creation continues today and there is also the possibility of creating contingency guards above properties in the southeast portion of the 6 mile area,” OKIB said on Facebook.

Additional structural protection gear has also been added to high-risk properties.

UPDATE 10:20 a.m.

The BC Wildfire Service says the White Rock Lake fire remains stalled with no significant growth in size or direction.

The fire, however, remains active on the north, northeast and southeast flanks.

The forecast today is mainly cloudy, becoming sunny in the afternoon. Temperatures will peak at 25 C with winds SW 10-15 km/h in the morning becoming W to NW 15 to 25 with gusts 30 to 40 km/h during the afternoon.

“The upper ridge is forecast to strengthen with mainly sunny skies expected. Some gusty winds (a bit lighter than Tuesday) are likely on Wednesday with light speeds forecast on Thursday,” BCWS added.

Crews are working as quickly as possible to make progress containing the fire before the weather turns on them.

On the east flank above Westside Road, crews are directly attacking the fire and working on a secondary control line from Salmon River FSR to Okanagan Lake.

Yesterday, air support focused on the Nashwito Creek area, which was the most active area of the fire.

On the northern flank, crews are working on establishing containment to prevent the fire’s growth towards Pinaus Lake and towards Paxton Valley. A unit crews is working on an excursion near Ingram Road while a contingency line on the Martin FSR will be completed Wednesday.

“Guard is being constructed in the Paxton Valley by a unit crew and heavy equipment. The potential of a three kilometre fire break, with a mass water system deployed within, from Pillar Lake northwest is being explored,” BCWS said.

“If feasible, this will act as a large barrier to limit the potential of fire growth towards communities northeast of the fire.”

In the south, a 50 kilometre contingency guard is being built from south of the perimeter from Fintry in the east to south of Chapperon Lake. Primary control lines in the area are using a combo of Forest Service Roads, lakes, and pre-existing machine guards.

ORIGINAL 4 a.m.

Vernon’s Kin Race Track is operating fully as a firefighter camp for crews who are assigned to the White Rock Lake Wildfire burning between Vernon and Kamloops.

The camp is home to approximately 350 crew members including BC Wildfire Service, structural protection units and the White Rock Lake Incident Management Team.

Fire information officer Forrest Tower says the White Rock Lake fire has 24/7 operations on it with crews on day and night shifts on rotation.

Crews will be stationed at Kin Race Track for the next couple of months or longer, depending on the state of the wildfire.

Tower says in order for crews to get a handle on the blaze, they get assigned to different sections of the fire.

“In terms of tackling a fire this size, you really have to break it down to a bit smaller objectives,” said Tower.

“We'll have different branches on a fire and then we’ll have different divisions and each of those crews are responsible for a different section of the fire's perimeter and that’s what they’re focused on for most of their whole tour.”

The White Rock Lake wildfire has grown to almost 56,000 hectares in size.

“In terms of overall control over this fire, it’s a broad fire and it’s honestly going to burn until winter,” said Tower.

He said the crews are focused on priority areas around communities that are threatened by the wildfire, and once those areas are secured, they can move on to other areas.

On Monday night, skimmer aircraft and bucketing helicopters worked in the Nashwito Creek area on the southeast of the fire.

"There was rank 2 and 3 fire along the fire perimeter when the skimmers were requested. Skimmers were utilized to cool down a 600 metre length of line in the drainage and successfully reduced the fire behaviour to rank 1," BCWS said Monday night.

Wildfire activity is ranked on a scale from one to six in B.C., with six being the highest.

"Across most of the rest of the fire, minimal rank 1 and rank 2 fire was observed throughout the day with no significant growth."

Crews are now racing to make progress containing the fire as temperatures gradually rise. Evacuation orders for many areas not closest to the fire perimeter were lifted on Monday.

The BCWS is also reminding to stay out of areas on evacuation alert and avoid travelling to gawk at the fire.

“At some level it’s a safety issue. Certainly nobody should be a lookie-loo in an [evacuation] order area, but even in an area that’s under alert or adjacent to an area that's under alert, there is a reason why it’s under alert. At some level there is a threat and people need to be ready to evacuate,” said Tower.

There are now 163 wildland firefighters, 138 structural firefighters, 16 helicopters, 53 pieces of heavy equipment and a wide variety of support and logistics staff assigned to the fire.