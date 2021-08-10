Camp operating at Vernon's Kin Race Track, White Rock Lake fire expected to burn until winter

Victoria Femia

Vernon’s Kin Race Track is operating fully as a firefighter camp for crews who are assigned to the White Rock Lake Wildfire burning between Vernon and Kamloops.

The camp is home to approximately 350 crew members including BC Wildfire Service, structural protection units and the White Rock Lake Incident Management Team.

Fire information officer Forrest Tower says the White Rock Lake fire has 24/7 operations on it with crews on day and night shifts on rotation.

Crews will be stationed at Kin Race Track for the next couple of months or longer, depending on the state of the wildfire.

Tower says in order for crews to get a handle on the blaze, they get assigned to different sections of the fire.

“In terms of tackling a fire this size, you really have to break it down to a bit smaller objectives,” said Tower.

“We'll have different branches on a fire and then we’ll have different divisions and each of those crews are responsible for a different section of the fire's perimeter and that’s what they’re focused on for most of their whole tour.”

The White Rock Lake wildfire has grown to almost 56,000 hectares in size.

“In terms of overall control over this fire, it’s a broad fire and it’s honestly going to burn until winter,” said Tower.

He said the crews are focused on priority areas around communities that are threatened by the wildfire, and once those areas are secured, they can move on to other areas.

On Monday night, skimmer aircraft and bucketing helicopters worked in the Nashwito Creek area on the southeast of the fire.

"There was rank 2 and 3 fire along the fire perimeter when the skimmers were requested. Skimmers were utilized to cool down a 600 metre length of line in the drainage and successfully reduced the fire behaviour to rank 1," BCWS said Monday night.

Wildfire activity is ranked on a scale from one to six in B.C., with six being the highest.

"Across most of the rest of the fire, minimal rank 1 and rank 2 fire was observed throughout the day with no significant growth."

Crews are now racing to make progress containing the fire as temperatures gradually rise. Evacuation orders for many areas not closest to the fire perimeter were lifted on Monday.

The BCWS is also reminding to stay out of areas on evacuation alert and avoid travelling to gawk at the fire.

“At some level it’s a safety issue. Certainly nobody should be a lookie-loo in an [evacuation] order area, but even in an area that’s under alert or adjacent to an area that's under alert, there is a reason why it’s under alert. At some level there is a threat and people need to be ready to evacuate,” said Tower.

There are now 163 wildland firefighters, 138 structural firefighters, 16 helicopters, 53 pieces of heavy equipment and a wide variety of support and logistics staff assigned to the fire.