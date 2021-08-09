Vernon RCMP responded to 225 requests for assistance over the weekend including delivering evacuation orders and alerts

Photo: Vernon RCMP

The Vernon North Okanagan RCMP had a busy weekend responding to 225 requests for assistance from the public.

Between 4 p.m. Friday and midnight Sunday, officers responded to a variety of situations in addition to assisting with delivering evacuation orders and alerts, supporting road closures and conducting road patrols in evacuated areas.

Vernon RCMP also posted to their Facebook page the kind acts they witnessed over the weekend.

“We witnessed first hand so many instances of family, friends, and neighbours coming together to help one another in the face of tragedy,” they wrote.

“Your kindness, compassion, generosity, and willingness to help those in need are characteristics of the people who make the communities in the North Okanagan such great places to live.”

On Friday night, Vernon RCMP took part in restricting access to Adventure Bay and Canadian Lakeview Estates to support an evacuation alert that was issued by the City of Vernon at that time due to the White Rock Lake wildfire.