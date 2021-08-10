Nominations for the Greater Vernon Chamber of Commerce's 37th Annual Business Excellence Awards are open until Aug. 23

Photo: Greater Vernon Chamber

There’s still plenty of time to nominate businesses for the Greater Vernon Chamber of Commerce’s 37th Annual Business Excellence Awards presented by MNP.

Nominations in 15 categories continue until Aug. 23.

“We have been impressed with the level of public engagement and the quality of the nominations, and there is still an opportunity to highlight your favourite business or non-profit organization,” said Dan Proulx, Greater Vernon Chamber of Commerce general manager.

The individual categories are:

Large Business of the Year sponsored by MNP

Medium Business of the Year sponsored by Fox Plumbing Heating Cooling Electrical

Small Business of the Year sponsored by Community Futures

New Business of the Year sponsored by Tolko Industries

Young Entrepreneur of the Year sponsored by Nixon Wenger Lawyers LLP

Employer of the Year sponsored by City of Vernon

Customer Service Excellence Award sponsored by Okanagan Spring Brewery

Diversity Excellence Award sponsored by Kal Tire

Non-Profit Excellence Award sponsored by Community Foundation North Okanagan

Retail Business of the Year sponsored by Corbett Office Plus

Business Leader of the Year sponsored by Chamber of Commerce Group Insurance Plan

Restaurant of the Year sponsored by White House Mortgages

Tourism Business of the Year sponsored by Tourism Vernon

Professional Business of the Year sponsored by TD Canada Trust

Trades Business of the Year sponsored by tekmar Control Systems

All nominees will be given a nominee questionnaire package. This package will need to be completed to accept the nomination and will be scored by a panel of local business leaders to determine winners.

A business only needs one nomination to qualify and past winners from the previous two years are ineligible to win in the same category.

Along with the 15 categories, there is the People’s Choice Award sponsored by Total Restoration Services. It is chosen by a public vote of all nominees from the 15 categories.

Voting for People’s Choice begins Sept. 13.

Winners will be announced on Oct. 29 at the Vernon and District Performing Arts Centre.

Nominations can be made on the Vernon Chambers website.