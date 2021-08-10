Nominations for the Greater Vernon Chamber of Commerce's 37th Annual Business Excellence Awards are open until Aug. 23

There’s still plenty of time to nominate businesses for the Greater Vernon Chamber of Commerce’s 37th Annual Business Excellence Awards presented by MNP.
Nominations in 15 categories continue until Aug. 23.
“We have been impressed with the level of public engagement and the quality of the nominations, and there is still an opportunity to highlight your favourite business or non-profit organization,” said Dan Proulx, Greater Vernon Chamber of Commerce general manager.
The individual categories are:
- Large Business of the Year sponsored by MNP
- Medium Business of the Year sponsored by Fox Plumbing Heating Cooling Electrical
- Small Business of the Year sponsored by Community Futures
- New Business of the Year sponsored by Tolko Industries
- Young Entrepreneur of the Year sponsored by Nixon Wenger Lawyers LLP
- Employer of the Year sponsored by City of Vernon
- Customer Service Excellence Award sponsored by Okanagan Spring Brewery
- Diversity Excellence Award sponsored by Kal Tire
- Non-Profit Excellence Award sponsored by Community Foundation North Okanagan
- Retail Business of the Year sponsored by Corbett Office Plus
- Business Leader of the Year sponsored by Chamber of Commerce Group Insurance Plan
- Restaurant of the Year sponsored by White House Mortgages
- Tourism Business of the Year sponsored by Tourism Vernon
- Professional Business of the Year sponsored by TD Canada Trust
- Trades Business of the Year sponsored by tekmar Control Systems
All nominees will be given a nominee questionnaire package. This package will need to be completed to accept the nomination and will be scored by a panel of local business leaders to determine winners.
A business only needs one nomination to qualify and past winners from the previous two years are ineligible to win in the same category.
Along with the 15 categories, there is the People’s Choice Award sponsored by Total Restoration Services. It is chosen by a public vote of all nominees from the 15 categories.
Voting for People’s Choice begins Sept. 13.
Winners will be announced on Oct. 29 at the Vernon and District Performing Arts Centre.
Nominations can be made on the Vernon Chambers website.