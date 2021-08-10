GoFundMe campaigns have launched to support those affected by the White Rock Lake wildfire

Photo: GoFundMe Friend of the Farm helping out, campaign

Several GoFundMe campaigns have launched due to the destruction to residences properties caused by the White Rock Lake wildfire.

One campaign, ‘Friends of the Farm helping out,’ has already surpassed it’s $10,000 goal, reaching a total, so far, of $65,757.

“Hey guys, the Farm was destroyed by wildfire yesterday, Aug 5...Ron and Krys are ok, but they lost absolutely everything," the GoFundMe campaign states.

"They had created an amazing paradise and a lot of unforgettable memories for so many people.”

Another campaign is in support of a family who lost their home and all of their personal belongings in the fire.

“Due to their location in rural Monte Lake they did not have insurance and their home was completely off grid so they don't even have power or running water to return too,” reads the GoFundMe page.

The organizer of this campaign, a friend of the family, says they lost everything in the fire.

As of Monday, the GoFundMe reached a total of $40,195, with a goal of $75,000.

One campaign is using donated funds to help support the community as well as her brother and his girlfriend get back on their feet.

“My brother, Cole and his girlfriend Brooke suffered unimaginable losses due to the fires in Kamloops, specifically where they lived in Monte Lake. If there is any way people can help support and help them get back on their feet would be incredibly appreciated,” reads the campaign page.

“Funds will also be donated towards helping the community rebuild and help others in need.”

The goal of this campaign is $5,000 and has already reached $2,485.