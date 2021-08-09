Downtown Vernon is being transformed into a winter wonderland for the filming of an upcoming holiday Hallmark movie

Photo: Victoria Femia

Downtown Vernon is being transformed into a winter wonderland.

Several downtown Vernon storefronts are being dressed in Christmas decorations for the filming of an upcoming holiday Hallmark movie, "Christmas Alone Together."

The production crew is inviting the public to be a part of the movie as extras. Both children and adults are welcome.

Those wanting to get in on the Christmas fun are asked to bring their winter jacket and gear on the filming days.

Crews will be filming on the following days in the 2900 Plaza in front of Towne Cinema on the following dates:

Aug. 16 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. (or as long as you can stay)

Aug. 18 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. (or as long as you can stay)

Aug. 19 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. (overnight or as long as you can stay)

Prizes, draws, food and drinks will all be available on set during the filming days.

Production began on Monday at Roxy Café and KALECO Sustainable Lifestyle with both businesses decked in Christmas gear throughout the day.

Roxy Café announced on their Instagram page that they will be closed on Tuesday as filming continues.



For more information contact [email protected] or show up on the day of filming and let a crew member know you are looking for the background wrangler.