Interior Health will be at several locations in Vernon to give out vaccinations over the next 10-days

Vax clinics in Vernon

Interior Health will be making its rounds through Vernon over the next 10-days to continue the vaccination rollout.

The mobile clinics are open to anyone born in 2009 or earlier who has not yet received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine or second doses for anyone who received their first dose more than seven weeks or 49 days ago.

No appointment is necessary at these clinics, anyone can walk up, register and receive a COVID-19 vaccine.

Interior Health mobile clinics will be in Vernon on the following days:

  • Aug. 10: Fairfield Inn and Suites - Swan Lake Room from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
  • Aug. 11: SilverStar Mountain Resort - Bugaboos Bakery Cafe from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
  • Aug. 12: Sparkling Hill Resort from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
  • Aug. 13: Polson Night Market from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.
  • Aug. 18: Universal Packaging and Surrounding Industrial Park from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
  • Aug. 20: Ratio Coffee from 8:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

