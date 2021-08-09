The Vernon and District Performing Arts Centre is putting on a show, 'The Comic Strippers - Fully Clothed.’ in August

Photo: Vernon and District Performing Arts Centre

The Vernon and District Performing Arts Centre Society is putting on a cabaret-style event called "The Comic Strippers: Fully Clothed."

The event will take place on Aug. 20, with two live shows taking place at 5:30 p.m. and 8 p.m. at the VDPAC.

This will be the second cabaret-style event in the Centre’s return to live performances with its Spotlight OnStage Concert Series.

In this stripped-down, two-person version of the full stage show, members from the cast shed their characters while keeping it funny with their clothes on.

“The Comic Strippers comedy is so funny and quick! It will be a great night out, with hilarious music, stand-up and improv comedy fuelled by audience suggestions!” says artistic director Erin Kennedy.

Two of Canada’s best improvisational comedians will take on audience members’ suggestions and create spontaneous comedy sketches right before their eyes.

The performers at this event, Roman Danylo and Chris Casillan, have been seen on various televised comedy networks.

Since 50 per cent capacity limits are still in place due to provincial health orders, the VDPAC says this will give patrons an almost exclusive up-close experience with the comedians performing improv comedy.

“We wanted to perform again as safely as possible, and we’ve found a way to entertain, do what we love and keep everyone safe,” says founding member and performer Roman Danylo.

The Comic Strippers: Fully Clothed kicks off in their hometown of Coquitlam before moving to Vernon and the Kootenays.

To purchase tickets for the show visit ticketseller.ca.