Vernon postpones pop-up spray park due to the wildfire activity

Photo: Jon Manchester

The scheduled pop-up spray park for Wednesday has been postponed due to the current wildfire activity in the North Okanagan.

The City of Vernon announced on their Instagram page that the Aug. 10 spray park will be rescheduled to ensure Vernon’s fire rescue crews are available if they’re needed for an emergency.

The event was set to run on Wednesday from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Polson Park.

At this time there are two scheduled spray parks set for the remainder of the season: