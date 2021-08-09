New spot fire northeast of Vernon under one hectare in size

Photo: BCWS

UPDATE: 10:44 a.m.

BC Wildfire is responding to a spot fire northeast of Vernon.

The approximate location is listed at Seidner Lake and the cause is unknown.

The fire sparked up at approximately 4:30 p.m. Sunday and wildfire crews responded to the blaze immediately, said Fire Information Officer, Charlene Mortensen.

At this time the spot fire is estimated at under one hectare in size and is listed as out of control.

Mortensen said there are three wildfire personnel and one water tender currently actioning the blaze.

ORIGINAL: 8:33 a.m.

BC Wildfire Services is reporting a new fire burning northeast of Vernon Monday morning.

The Seidner Lake fire is listed as new and at 1 hectare in size as of Monday morning.

The cause of the fire is listed as unknown.

