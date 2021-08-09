White Rock Lake fire evacuation orders lift for La Casa, Fintry

Photo: BCWS

UPDATE 5:45 p.m.

Residents of Falkland, ordered out of their homes last Wednesday due to the fast-moving White Rock Lake Wildfire, are now able to return home.

Later Monday afternoon, the Columbia-Shuswap Regional District, on advice from the BC Wildfire Service, partially rescinded evacuation orders around the fire.

As of 5 p.m. Monday, several areas, including the town of Falkland, are able to return to their homes. Those properties now revert to evacuation alert.

The areas downgraded from evacuation order to alert include:

6547 - 6899 Six Mile Creek Road

Falkland including all properties along Chase-Falkland Road to Joyce Lake

Cedar Hill area

The evacuation order remains in place for the area around Pinaus Lake.

Previous evacuation alert areas are rescinded for:

the hills west of and above Yankee Flats Road, north to Spa Creek

Glenemma

Silver Creek

Yankee Flats

Deep Creek

People returning home should pay attention to any directions from local authorities, walk the perimeter of your property and take note of out-of-place wiring, gas smells or loose debris, enter your home carefully and check the main power breaker, document any damage, throw out any food or drinks which may have gone bad since your departure.

UPDATE 4:25 p.m.

The Regional District of Central Okanagan has partially downgraded White Rock Lake fire evacuation orders on Westside Road.

Orders have been replaced with alerts for La Casa Lakeside Resort, Fintry, Upper Fintry and Shalal Road and properties north of and including 6409 Westside Road to La Casa. Properties to the north of that point remain on evacuation order.

An interactive map of evacuation order and alert areas is here.

The regional district has also scaled back the evacuation alert area to south of La Casa. It previously stretched all the way to north of Traders Cove.

“Returning residents should be aware electricity was off from Friday evening until BC Hydro was able to restore electrical service yesterday afternoon,” CORD said.

“Residents should consider potential food safety, water and sewage disposal issues related to the loss of power during a wildfire. Interior Health has information residents may consider to stay food safe and urge ‘When in doubt, throw it out,’”

Photo: CORD

UPDATE: 2:43 p.m.

The Township of Spallumcheen has rescinded its evacuation alert for the entire township.

However, resident are still being advised to ensure they have all required emergency planning in place for their home and family.

BC Wildfire Service still has the White Rock Lake wildfire listed at 55,700 hectares in size.

UPDATE 10:25 a.m.

The BC Wildfire Service says the White Rock Lake wildfire remained stalled overnight by cooler temperatures.

In an update Monday morning, the agency said there was mostly rank 1 and 2 fire activity throughout the blaze on Sunday. In the southeast and northeast, there was some rank 3 activity.

BCWS ranks fire activity on a six point scale, with six being the most vigorous.

On Monday crews are expecting a high of 24 C and light winds, 5-10 km/h, along Okanagan Lake. Crews are now pushing to make progress in containing the fire as the weather gradually turns against them.

“The ridge of high pressure builds steadily through the week supporting sunny skies, rising temperatures and dropping relative humidity,” BCWS said.

Gusty northwest winds develop Tuesday and increase Wednesday as temperatures approach mid 30s by Friday.

On the east flank above Westside Road, crews are continuing along the fire perimeter and direct attacking using water and hand ignitions to tie in lines and secure the perimeter.

A secondary control line is also being built from Salmon River FSR to Okanagan Lake.

In the south, crews are building a control line from Beautiful Road heading east.

“This control line will serve as a contingency line south of the fire perimeter and will be established using a combination of forest service roads, lakes, and pre-existing machine guards. Personnel will also be patrolling the fire perimeter to assess whether there have been any areas where the fire has crossed containment lines,” BCWS said.

Containment efforts are also ongoing on the other flanks of the fire.

ORIGINAL 4 a.m.

The BC Wildfire Service is pushing hard Monday at the White Rock Lake wildfire, racing to build containment and guards around the monster blaze as the weather gradually turns back against them this week.

After explosive growth and destruction late last week, cooler weather and rain allowed fire crews to get their feet under them and spent all day Sunday pushing on all flanks of the fire.

A skimmer group worked the fire near Westside Road on Sunday evening and reported “low to moderate” surface fire. Ground crews and structural protection teams were also at work. There was no significant growth anywhere on the fire all day.

On the northern edge of the fire, crews are working to construct a guard along the eastern side of the northern finger of the fire to prevent it from growing towards Pinaus Lake and Falkland. Ground crews are also working on a guard to stop further spread towards Paxton valley and beyond.

BCWS said Sunday evening those lines would be complete in 48 hours.

Temperatures in Vernon are expected to stay below 30 C on Monday, but will gradually creep higher towards 33 C by the end of the week.

Construction of guards and direct attacks on the fire are also taking place on the northwest flank, in the Foley Road areas.

In the south, crews are working to hold lines along Beautiful Road with the possibility of of small-scale ignitions if conditions are favourable.

The White Rock Lake wildfire has the largest contingent of firefighters battling it in the province. There are 155 wildland firefighters, 125 structural firefighters, 16 helicopters, eight danger tree fallers, 38 pieces of heavy equipment and logistics and support staff on site.

Due to the fire burning across jurisdictional boundaries, evacuation alerts and order remain in place from several different local governments and First Nations.