Crews race to build guard around White Rock Lake fire before weather turns

Photo: BCWS

The BC Wildfire Service is pushing hard Monday at the White Rock Lake wildfire, racing to build containment and guards around the monster blaze as the weather gradually turns back against them this week.

After explosive growth and destruction late last week, cooler weather and rain allowed fire crews to get their feet under them and spent all day Sunday pushing on all flanks of the fire.

A skimmer group worked the fire near Westside Road on Sunday evening and reported “low to moderate” surface fire. Ground crews and structural protection teams were also at work. There was no significant growth anywhere on the fire all day.

On the northern edge of the fire, crews are working to construct a guard along the eastern side of the northern finger of the fire to prevent it from growing towards Pinaus Lake and Falkland. Ground crews are also working on a guard to stop further spread towards Paxton valley and beyond.

BCWS said Sunday evening those lines would be complete in 48 hours.

Temperatures in Vernon are expected to stay below 30 C on Monday, but will gradually creep higher towards 33 C by the end of the week.

Construction of guards and direct attacks on the fire are also taking place on the northwest flank, in the Foley Road areas.

In the south, crews are working to hold lines along Beautiful Road with the possibility of of small-scale ignitions if conditions are favourable.

The White Rock Lake wildfire has the largest contingent of firefighters battling it in the province. There are 155 wildland firefighters, 125 structural firefighters, 16 helicopters, eight danger tree fallers, 38 pieces of heavy equipment and logistics and support staff on site.

Due to the fire burning across jurisdictional boundaries, evacuation alerts and order remain in place from several different local governments and First Nations.