Temperatures to climb gradually throughout the week

Victoria Femia

The hot and dry weather the Thompson-Okanagan region has seen all summer is returning this week.

Temperatures are expected to hover around the mid to high 30s at least until Saturday.

“We’re changing back to the ridge again so the kind of conditions we’ve had all summer, it will be progressive warming, it will be dry for the entire week,” said Environment Canada meteorologist, Philippe-Alain Bergeron.

The stronger winds that are forecast for this week are expected to ‘mix out’ the smoke caused by the wildfires burning throughout the region, said Bergeron.

“The worry is that by mid-week, assuming the fires are still burning, which is very likely of course, then it will be a little bit more of a stable air mass and [the smoke] will be more stagnant, so the smoke will probably just be accumulating in place by the end of the week,” said Bergeron.

On Tuesday and Wednesday temperatures are expected to to reach 32 C in Kamloops and Vernon.

Kelowna and Penticton are forecast to peak at 33 C by Wednesday.

Thursday will also see a high of 33 C for the Thompson-Okanagan region.

Temperatures will increase heading into the weekend, hitting 36 C by Friday and 37 C by Saturday.

Sunny weather conditions are forecast to be consistent throughout the week all through the region.