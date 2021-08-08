The CRIS is bringing an Adaptive Amazing Race to Vernon and Kelowna in August

Photo: Adaptive Adventures

An Adaptive Amazing Race is coming to Vernon and Kelowna.

The Community Recreational Initiatives Society created a goal to raise $20,000 to support ongoing programs supporting people living with disability to get outside and get active.

The CRIS Adaptive Amazing Race will have teams of five traverse a course of physical, mental, planning & team based challenges, interfaced with adaptive equipment.

Teams will be timed on their pursuit and accomplishments and prizes will be awarded.

The race will take place in Vernon on Aug. 25 and in Kelowna on Aug. 20.

This year the CRIS is celebrating their 20th anniversary on Aug. 21 and they’re celebrating with this fundraising event.

For more information on how to get involved in the Adaptive Amazing Race click here.