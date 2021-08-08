Kelowna Comedy is bringing two comedy shows to The Roster Sports Bar and Grill in Vernon on Aug. 21

Photo: The Roster Sports Bar and Grill

Teaming up with Kelowna Comedy Club, The Roster Sports Club Bar and Grill is rolling out the jokes with two shows this month.

Stuart Jones, self-proclaimed adult nerd who’s comedy focuses on examining the mundane and mocking the everyday absurdities of modern life, will be on stage for two shows on Aug. 21.

“This past-year-and-a-half has been a tough one for many people and I think we can all use some laughter. We are thrilled to team up with Kelowna Comedy to bring the laughs to The Roster and are hoping to offer comedy on a more regular basis,” said club owner Hussein Hollands.

“We had offered a comedy show through FunnyFest out of Calgary last year and it was a real hit, but really wanted to work with a local comedy business.”

David Kopp, founder of Kelowna Comedy, who offers twice-weekly shows at Dakodas in Kelowna, said people are itching to get back to laughing.

“We are all so excited to be getting back to doing what we enjoy. Comedy is so important for the audiences and for the performers,” said Kopp.

The Rosters will host the event at their lounge and doors open at 5:45 p.m. for the early show which starts at 6:30 p.m.

The late show doors open at 8:15 p.m. and starts at 8:45 p.m.

Tickets are available on The Roster website and their Facebook page @therostersportsclub