Family loses homes and shops to White Rock Lake fire

A family that lives in the hills west of Okanagan Lake on Beau Park Road has lost multiple structures to the White Rock Lake fire.

Anthony Morgan says two houses, a pair of shops full of equipment, a band mill and about 35 acres of high-value Douglas Fir timber have been consumed by the fast-moving flames that raced across the North Okanagan Friday night.

"It came through there hot and quick," said Morgan, who stayed behind despite the evacuation order for the area.

"We did everything we could to prevent it, even though they said they were out to protect us, we knew it was kind of smoke in the wind."

He and others living in the area west of Parker Cove did what they could to protect their properties, spending thousands on sprinkler systems.

Unfortunately, it wasn’t enough to save the Morgan family’s buildings, although other homes in the area were saved. The Morgans did not have insurance to cover the damage.

Anthony said he and his father Neal will rebuild, but he’s angry the BC Wildfire Service didn’t do more to protect properties in the area.

He saw multiple helicopters flying over, apparently checking on the fire, but he says he never saw them drop water on it. Morgan said he did not spot any planes dropping fire retardant, and when he spoke with a BCWS structural protection crew, they suggested the system set up by locals was better than what they could do.

“The lack of communication on their end is what got me worked up in the beginning of this whole show. We knew there was a fire, we knew it was up around Seaton Lake and we knew it was coming down, but we didn’t know how fast," Morgan said.

“I feel like it shouldn’t have gotten to this point. They let it get to this point."

The Regional District of Central Okanagan and the Regional District of North Okanagan both said Saturday that they'd received no reports of destroyed structures due to the White Rock Lake fire. But Morgan's videos tell a different story. The Beau Park Road area is near the border of the two regional districts.

Another resident of Beau Park emailed Castanet Friday.

"We have not seen one helicopter, water bomber or fireman in the area to protect our properties, and feel like we are being sacrificed for the 'common good,'" he said. "In other words, Westshore estates, Parkers Cove, etc.”

The Morgans are staying with a friend whose home survived the inferno.