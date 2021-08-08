Vernon Regional Transit temporarily reduces service due to White Rock Lake wildfire

Photo: City of Vernon

Vernon Regional Transit will be temporarily reducing their service due to the White Rock Lake wildfire burning between Kamloops and Vernon.

The City of Vernon reports that the Vernon Regional Transit is moving to Sunday Service as of Monday.

This means, Monday through Saturday (Sunday as usual) The BC Transit system operated within the City of Vernon and Coldstreatm will operate on the Sunday Service Schedule.

Route 60 to Armstrong/Enderby, route 61 to Lumby/Lavington and Route 90 to UBCO will run on their regular weekly schedule until further notice.

HandyDart service will run as normal until further notice.

For more information on the transit service visit the BC transit website.