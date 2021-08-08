Rains fell across B.C.'s Interior overnight, helping with fire fights

Photo: Marjo Thompson Okanagan Lake north of Penticton Saturday evening.

Rain fell across much of B.C.'s Interior overnight, bringing some much needed relief to those fighting the dozens of wildfires in the region. But conditions are expected to dry up again next week.

Many in the Okanagan woke to a strange sight Sunday morning – puddles. And with wildfires raging across the region over the past week – the nearby White Rock Lake fire in particular – the rains couldn't have come at a better time.

About five millimetres of rain fell over Vernon, while 6.3 mm fell on Kelowna. Just 0.4 mm fell in Kamloops, and Environment Canada meteorologist Philippe-Alain Bergeron estimates between one and five mm fell on the massive White Rock Lake fire.

“We saw some showers on radar going into that [fire] region,” Bergeron said, “And there is still a possibility of a little bit more this morning. But it will probably taper off quickly.”

He noted the western parts of the Interior region saw the most rain, with about 11 mm falling on Ashcroft, while to the south, Summerland was hit with 12.4 mm.

But Bergeron says to enjoy the wet conditions while it lasts, as another high-pressure ridge will be moving into the region Monday, bringing hot, dry conditions for at least the next week.

“Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, the temperatures in the Okanagan Valley and the Thompson will be highs in the mid 30s,” Bergeron said.

“It's a similar kind of pattern as we had in late June, but much less extreme ... Certainly for the next seven days or so it will be absolutely dry once we get past the showers this morning.

"There is a possibility that the ridge will start to weaken, gradually, next weekend into early next week. But right now the confidence is fairly low as to when exactly that will happen.”