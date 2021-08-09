MLA Harwinder Sandhu says new training and jobs will be available for people affected by the pandemic

Photo: Pexels

New training and job opportunities will be available for people whose jobs were affected by COVID-19, and those in vulnerable or underrepresented groups, to find their place as the economy recovers from the pandemic.

“A strong economic recovery involves people from all walks of life,” said New Democrat MLA Harwinder Sandhu.

“By investing in skills training for young entrepreneurs, developing computer literacy, or supporting language training, we’re building the foundation for a better British Columbia, where more people are able to pursue the careers and lives they dream of.”

Several programs are already available and additional training opportunities will start in the upcoming months.

Programs being offered in the North Okanagan include:

The Canadian Vocational Training Centre will deliver the AEGIS program to 60 participants throughout the Interior, including Vernon. This program is supported by an investment of $1,054,592 ?

Community Futures North Okanagan will deliver the Fresh Trax Program to 20 youth and the Directions Employment Program to 15 people to upgrade computer literacy throughout the North Okanagan. These programs are supported by investments of $392,000 and $501,765, respectively ?

NexusBC will deliver the Training for Jobs Program to 18 people helping immigrants, francophones, and visible minorities find sustainable employment. This program is supported by an investment of $171,000

Partners in Resources (PIERS) will deliver the Piers for PEERS, BrightStart and ReStart Programs to a total of 170 people, supporting people at risk of homelessness, ESL Services and Foreign Credential navigation, and youth involved in the criminal justice system. These programs are supported by investments of $316,000, $358,499, and $637,500 respectively

MLA Sandhu?says a total of $95 million has been allocated to organizations around the province that provide skills training and employment services to over 9,000 people. This investment includes both provincial and federal funding through the Canada-B.C. Workforce Development Agreement.