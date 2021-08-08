Crews making progress on fires burning in the Shuswap Complex

Photo: BCWS Bunting Road wildfire, taken Aug. 6, 2021

Several fires burning in the Shuswap region have seen an increase in size over the past few days, however, crews are making progress.

But the BC Wildfire Service is once again warning drone users to stay away from fire scenes after a drone was observed in the vicinity of the Crazy Creek Gorge FSR wildfire, northeast of Malakwa, Sunday morning.

“This type of activity is extremely dangerous and poses a significant safety risk to personnel, especially when low-flying firefighting aircraft are present. If a drone collides with firefighting aircraft, the consequences could be deadly,” BC Wildfire Service wrote in an update.

Anyone caught operating a drone that interferes with fire control could be fined up to $100,000, or jailed for up to one year, or both.

Low fire behaviour was seen yesterday on the south end of the fire, with very minimal growth southward.

Helicopters were working Saturday to support operations with bucketing activities and will be working again today. The blaze is listed at 2,635 hectares.

The Bunting Road wildfire on the east side of Mabel Lake is listed at 3,847 hectares in size.

BC Wildfire Service says heavy equipment and crews have made progress on securing the west side of the fire near Mabel lake.

Crews worked to secure a control line and enforce machine guards with the primary objective to protect structures along Mabel Lake FSR, but as of Sunday, structure protection has now been removed from all nearby structures.

The Hunakwa wildfire has also seen some growth, and it’s now listed at 3,549 hectares.

Work continues on the west and north side of the fire, near the community of Seymour Arm.

On Saturday crews continued to secure the north side of the fire closest to the community of Seymour Arm with water-delivery hose systems.

Progress made on the containment of the west and north sides of the fire has meant that structure protection is no longer required.

The Momich fire has slightly increased to an estimated 6,436 hectares.

Progress has been made on containment of the south and western sides with machine guard, says BCWS. Structure Protection is in place on structures that require it, in the vicinity of this fire. Decreased fire behaviour was seen on Saturday.

The smallest blaze of the bunch, the Three Valley Lake wildfire, has seen a slight decrease in size.

Helicopters were bucketing the 433 hectare fire on the west flank yesterday, to limit the growth in this area and minimize potential impact to Highway 1.

This incident is very visible from Highway 1 and the Three Valley Gap tourist area.

Motorists travelling on this highway are being asked to not slow down or stop in order to not impact fire operations.

Much of this fire is burning on steep and unworkable ground that is unsafe for firefighters to work on the ground.

BC Wildfire Service will continue to monitor this fire and helicopters will be sent to bucket on this fire if required and conditions allow.