Rain fell across region overnight, providing more reprieve in fire fight

Photo: Jerry Thompson The White Rock Lake fire burning Saturday evening.

While the rain falling in the Okanagan Sunday morning is a welcome sight for most residents, it's particularly good news for firefighters working the White Rock Lake fire – and for the hundreds of residents who remain evacuated.

The massive fire grew substantially on its southeastern flank Friday night, coming within 100 metres of the west side of Okanagan Lake in some areas. Strong winds whipped through the fire, causing aggressive Rank 5 behaviour.

Hundreds more properties were evacuated along Westside Road and on Okanagan Indian Band land Friday night, while most of the entire City of Vernon was placed under an evacuation alert, as large burning embers from the fire fell across the city.

But temperatures cooled through early Saturday morning and a moderate amount of rain fell over the fire , bringing some reprieve to those fighting the large blaze. The Regional District of Central Okanagan, Regional District of North Okanagan and the Okanagan Indian Band all said they'd received no confirmed reports of any homes lost to the fire Friday night.

Fire behaviour slowed enough Saturday that the Regional District of Central Okanagan allowed some evacuees on Westside Road to briefly return home to grab any belongings they had initially forgotten, and by Saturday afternoon, the City of Vernon had rescinded the bulk of its evacuation alert.

Water skimmers were picking up water from Okanagan Lake and hitting the fire Saturday afternoon, and more air support is expected on the fire Sunday.

And while the northeastern flank of the fire saw significant growth last week, causing large-scale destruction in the Monte Lake area, the north side of the fire has seen minimal growth in the last 48 hours.

Sunday morning's rain has no doubt further helped fire suppression efforts, but it's unclear at this time just how much rain has fallen over the fire. Radar shows the bulk of the storm has largely been over Vernon, Kelowna and Penticton, with less rain to the west of Okanagan Lake.

Saturday afternoon, Vernon Fire Chief David Lind noted the 55,000-hectare fire is far from out.

The weather is forecast to shift once more Monday, with conditions drying out and temperatures rising into the 30s.

Castanet will update this story as more information on the White Rock Lake fire becomes available.