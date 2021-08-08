As temperatures start to climb again this week, White Rock Lake fire expected roar back

Photo: Jerry Thompson The White Rock Lake fire burning Saturday evening.

UPDATE 7:45 p.m.

The Okanagan Indian Band has partially rescinded some evacuation orders related to the White Rock Lake wildfire.

Orders for the areas north of Louis Estates have now been downgraded to alerts. Everywhere south of that remains on evacuation order.

OKIB members who were housed in Sun Peaks are being bussed back to the community on Monday morning. Details and a full list of addresses is here.

BC Wildfire crews are taking advantage of the lull in fire activity to attack the fire.

“Currently, a skimmer group is working the southeast portion of the fire in the Westside Road area,” BCWS said Sunday evening.

“Air tankers previously supported a unit crew to suppress activity while the unit crew works to create a 2 km stretch of control line along the southeastern corner to prevent further spread southeast and east. Low to moderate surface fire is being reported in the area.”

Photo: OKIB

UPDATE: 5:23 p.m.

About 2.5 millimetres of rain fell on the White Rock Lake wildfire over the weekend, enough to momentarily diminish the destructive flames, but the BC Wildfire Service says crews expect a return to aggressive fire behaviour by the end of the week.

Fire Information Officer Forrest Tower said crews are trying to use the reprieve to get ahead of the fire, building guard in some areas and directly attacking the fire in others.

Tower said there hasn’t been any recent significant growth in the northeastern part of the fire, which extended out in the Monte Lake area.

He said crews have been working to put in guards, tying them into roads and existing natural features.

“As of right now, things are looking like they are holding,” Tower said.

He said a main priority is to make sure the fire doesn’t spread any further north or northeast.

He said crews are putting guard ahead of the fire, and using small scale hand ignitions to burn fuel between the guard and the fire perimeter.

“Given the volatile fire behaviour, it's often one of the only viable objectives, is to get a guard in and then remove those fuels before the fire can spot over the guard.”

Tower said earlier on the weekend, they were seeing spotting up to a kilometre and a half ahead of the fire line, which is what prompted an evacuation alert for the City of Vernon. The majority of properties in Vernon have since been given the all-clear.

Tower said the fire is encroaching on properties along the Westside Road area to the east.

“We do have a lot of structure protection engines and personnel in there, they are primarily working on structure protection in terms of setup on structures, but also engaging in some firefighting in and around those structures,” Tower said.

He said crews are taking advantage of the weather to do some direct attack along the eastern flank.

“They’re actually putting the fire out or attempting to, instead of building guard away from the fire. As long as we can have those safe conditions, we will continue to do so,” Tower said.

A specialized off-road structure protection vehicle is also expected to arrive in the area, which will give crews a greater ability to leave the main road.

“It can put a lot of water into the fire behind those properties that are a bit inaccessible to traditional structural fire engines,” Tower said.

To the south and southeast, Tower said crews are working to build machine guard outside of the fire perimeter, but with the lower fire behaviour, they can directly attack the fire in this area as well.

Along the southwestern part of the blaze, Tower said current weather conditions have allowed crews to get “pretty far ahead” with their objectives.

“Currently there's machine guard going in along almost the entire southern perimeter. And so they're able to do that pretty efficiently with diminished fire behaviour.”

Residents who have been impacted by the White Rock Lake wildfire have asked why more wasn’t done to stop the blaze when it was first discovered.

In a meeting hosted by the Thompson-Nicola Regional District on Sunday afternoon, the BC Wildfire Service responded to criticism that the fire wasn’t handled quickly enough.

A question was submitted to BC Wildfire Service by a meeting attendee, who said they heard local ranchers and farmers were told to stand down and not put out the fire when it was first reported.

Fire Information Officer Jean Strong said the first report of the White Rock Lake fire came in about 4 p.m. on July 13, with initial attack crews responding within 30 minutes.

“When the crews arrived on scene that fire was burning rank four, quite aggressively in a heavy timbered area and already 10 hectares in size,” Strong said.

“By the next day the fire had grown to 300 hectares, so it was certainly moving very quickly.”

Strong said crews were pulled off the initial response on July 13 to tactically evacuate properties in the area because of the aggressive behaviour.

“Tolko, as well as partners from the Douglas Lake Ranch were both in response, they were working on building guard right off the bat alongside BC Wildfire Service crews,” she said.

“We also had air support in the form of helicopters with 1000-litre capacity responding to the fire on the 13th. A request was put in for air tanker response, but due to the intensity of the fire and how quickly it was growing it was beyond air tanker resources or capacity.”

She said due to heightened wildfire activity throughout the Kamloops Fire Centre, they were already responding to a number of other significant fires.

“We were prioritizing our responses but still had those resources there that day on July 13, after the initial report.”

Photo: BC Wildfire Service White Rock Lake wildfire perimeter as of Aug. 7.

UPDATE: 4:44 p.m.

The City of Vernon is reminding residents that the following properties remain in evacuation alert:

Canadian Lakeview Estates

Adventure Bay

Tronson Road between 8125 to 9280

The ESS Reception Centre are open to receiving evacuees at 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. daily, until further notice, at the Dogwood Gym in the Vernon Recreation Centre (3409 35th Avenue).

Photo: City of Vernon

UPDATE: 11:24 a.m.

The City of Armstrong has temporarily rescinded the evacuation alert issued on Aug. 6.

The area of the White Rock Lake wildfire saw recent weather cooperation such as, increased precipitation and humidity coupled with reduced temperatures and relaxed winds Saturday morning and is expected to remain so for the remainder of today prompting the change in removing the evacuation alert, the city said in an update.

However, the Township of Spallumcheen will remain on evacuation alert due to the size of the municipality and the challenging remote terrain as well as the number of large agricultural producers located in the Township.

UPDATE: 9:50 a.m.

The southeast flank of the White Rock Lake fire received a small of amount of rain early Sunday morning, and fire growth has largely stalled. But some light winds are forecast in the area again Sunday.

In a Sunday morning update, the BC Wildfire Service says the fire's growth stopped in the Siwash Creek area, above Westside Road, Friday evening, and it's remains stalled there.

“Temperatures today will dip into the mid-teens with light northwest winds,” the BCWS said. “Into next week, a flat upper ridge will begin to build on Monday bringing warm and dry conditions back to the region.”

While some areas of the Okanagan were hit with significant rain overnight, less than five mm fell over the fire area. But the BCWS says the rains will provide “a slight reprieve.”

Hundreds of homes remain evacuated along Westside Road, as far south as La Casa resort. Additionally, all of the Okanagan Indian Band's I.R. #1 remains evacuated. Westside Road remains closed.

The City of Vernon rescinded the bulk of its evacuation alert Saturday afternoon.

“Aerial resources primary focus over the next 48 hours will be to continue to reduce the rate of spread along the active flanks, as well as ensure the safety of ground personnel,” the BCWS said.

“Thirteen helicopters are assigned to the White Rock Lake wildfire and will be delivering water to problematic areas of the fire to support ground suppression efforts.”

The BCWS says if conditions remain favourable, small-scale ignition operations will be conducted to support the building of containment lines on the fire's southern flank.

“Heavy machinery will continue to work along Mowing Machine Forest Service Road to reinforce the road,” the BCWS said.

“Heavy machinery will be working on the construction of a control line from Beautiful Road heading east. This control line with serve as a contingency line south of the fire perimeter and will be established using a combination of Forest Service Roads, lakes, and pre-existing machine guards.”

The massive fire remains estimated at 55,000 hectares.

ORIGINAL: 7 a.m.

While the rain falling in the Okanagan Sunday morning is a welcome sight for most residents, it's particularly good news for firefighters working the White Rock Lake fire – and for the hundreds of residents who remain evacuated.

The massive fire grew substantially on its southeastern flank Friday night, coming within 100 metres of the west side of Okanagan Lake in some areas. Strong winds whipped through the fire, causing aggressive Rank 5 behaviour.

Hundreds more properties were evacuated along Westside Road and on Okanagan Indian Band land Friday night, while most of the entire City of Vernon was placed under an evacuation alert, as large burning embers from the fire fell across the city.

But temperatures cooled through early Saturday morning and a moderate amount of rain fell over the fire , bringing some reprieve to those fighting the large blaze. The Regional District of Central Okanagan, Regional District of North Okanagan and the Okanagan Indian Band all said they'd received no confirmed reports of any homes lost to the fire Friday night.

Fire behaviour slowed enough Saturday that the Regional District of Central Okanagan allowed some evacuees on Westside Road to briefly return home to grab any belongings they had initially forgotten, and by Saturday afternoon, the City of Vernon had rescinded the bulk of its evacuation alert.

Water skimmers were picking up water from Okanagan Lake and hitting the fire Saturday afternoon, and more air support is expected on the fire Sunday.

And while the northeastern flank of the fire saw significant growth last week, causing large-scale destruction in the Monte Lake area, the north side of the fire has seen minimal growth in the last 48 hours.

Sunday morning's rain has no doubt further helped fire suppression efforts, but it's unclear at this time just how much rain has fallen over the fire. Radar shows the bulk of the storm has largely been over Vernon, Kelowna and Penticton, with less rain to the west of Okanagan Lake.

Saturday afternoon, Vernon Fire Chief David Lind noted the 55,000-hectare fire is far from out.

The weather is forecast to shift once more Monday, with conditions drying out and temperatures rising into the 30s.

