Vernon city councillor urges 'lookie loos' to stay out of evacuation alert neighbourhoods

Photo: RCMP Police restricting access to to Adventure Bay and Canadian Lakeview Estates on Friday night

A Vernon city councillor is urging “lookie loos” to stay out of neighbourhoods where they don’t belong due to the White Rock Lake wildfire.

In a post to Facebook, Coun. Akbal Mund said people travelling to parts of Tronson Road areas to gawk at the fire from across the lake is the “biggest issue” the city is dealing with.

“Firefighters have a job to do and we need to get these idiots, sorry we can only think of this word, morons may work too, to get the hell out of the way,” he said.

He said fire crews have been patrolling neighbourhoods like Lakeview Estates and Adventure Bay to protect against spot fires “and you have dumb asses arguing with RCMP that they have the right to be there.”

The City of Vernon has lifted evacuation alerts in the municipality with the exception of Canadian Lakeview Estates in its entirety, Adventure Bay in its entirety and Tronson Road (from 8125 to 9280).

While most of the city was placed on alert Friday night due to concerns about ember showers from the fire across the lake, those worries have subsided for all areas besides those closest to the fire in city limits.

Mund said city staff have called the situation “very critical” and that people are putting others in harm's way just to get a photo.

“I personally feel like going out there and taking pictures of these a-holes and putting them on social media, hopefully so their bosses can fire their asses from employment and maybe us 99.9 per cent of the residents in this town can force them to move, but don’t think that will work,” Mund said on his post.

He implored people to stay out of areas on Tronson Road beyond Bella Vista if they don’t live there.

“Apologies for the language, but our firefighters are getting frustrated,” he said.