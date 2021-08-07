Fairfield by Marriott hotels in Vernon, Salmon Arm asking tourists to cancel bookings for this month

Photo: Fairfield by Marriott Vernon

A pair of hotels in Vernon and Salmon Arm are asking non-essential travellers to cancel bookings so they can to free up rooms for evacuees.

Fairfield by Marriott locations in both communities are asking tourists to modify their plans for the month of August to support evacuation efforts in the region.

“Our property teams are in the process of contacting all of our guests with upcoming reservations in August to ask for their support in modifying their travel dates”, stated Ashley Olsen, general manager of both locations.

“In the days and weeks to come we’re working through how we will accommodate evacuees, while honouring existing reservations.”

Both hotels are at near capacity for the remainder of August, and are accommodating approximately 275 evacuees, support personnel, and law enforcement officers. All costs of these accommodations are being covered by the provincial government.

“It’s critical that we free up rooms. Without these cancellations, at some point hotels in the area will have to make the difficult decision to ask evacuees to find alternate accommodations in order to house existing reservations” added Olsen.

“We remain committed to taking care of as many people as our hotels allow.”