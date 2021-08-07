RDNO, City of Vernon rescinding some evacuation alerts as conditions help lessen intensity of the White Rock Lake Wildfire

Thanks to reduced fire activity and a change in weather conditions, including light rain in the area, the City of Vernon is rescinding most of its evacuation alerts after almost the entire City of Vernon was put on one due to the White Rock Lake wildfire. Both the City and the Regional District of North Okanagan rescinded some alerts on Saturday afternoon.

The City of Vernon will be rescinding the current evacuation alert for properties within the City of Vernon boundaries, excluding Canadian Lakeview Estates in its entirety, Adventure Bay in its entirety and Tronson Road (from 8125 to 9280). Information can be found online here.

As such, Tronson Road from Bella Vista Road to Canadian Lakeview Estates will be open for local traffic only during the Evacuation Alert.

An evacuation alert has been rescinded for properties in portions of Electoral Area B, Electoral Area C and the District of Coldstream by the RDNO.

The Alert was implemented due to the White Rock Lake fire. Properties rescinded from the evacuation alert include:

Electoral Area B east of Okanagan Lake – including those surrounding Swan Lake.

Electoral Area C south of Spallumcheen, west of Forsberg Road (on Silver Star Road) to the southern boundary of Electoral Area C.

District of Coldstream from the north boundary to the south boundary, the area west of Coldstream Valley Estates and Grey Road.

The Evacuation order issued for properties in Electoral Area ‘B’ located on the west side of Okanagan Lake remains in effect. Information from the RDNO can be found online here.

The BCWS estimates the fire is still about 55,000 hectares in size.

While the weather forecast over the next 48 hours is favourable enough to rescind the alert for properties within the City of Vernon boundaries, the region remains at high risk and the situation is subject to rapid and immediate change and residents are reminded to be prepared.