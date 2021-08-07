Second power outage in Vernon has been repaired

Photo: BC Hydro

UPDATE: noon

The second power outage impacting Vernon Saturday morning appears to have been repaired.

After an outage covering the northern half of the city was repaired just before 8 a.m., a second outage hit the city.

But as of noon, BC Hydro reports the second outage has been repaired and power has been restored.

Power remains out along much of Westside Road though, where homes were evacuated overnight.

UPDATE: 9:45 a.m.

A new power outage is reported across a wide area of Vernon.

The outage area spans from Pottery Road in the east, across Mission Hill and over to the lower Bella Vista area, out towards Okanagan Landing, almost to the Vernon Airport.

BC Hydro says the outage began about 9 a.m. and is affecting 2,569 customers.

Its cause is under investigation.

Crews are on site, and it is anticipated power will be restored by 10:10 a.m.

UPDATE: 9:15 a.m.

Power has been restored to more than 2,500 Vernon homes after a short-lived outage in the northern half of the city.

BC Hydro fixed the issue and restored power just before 9 a.m.

But about 1,800 homes along Westside remain without power, although much of this area has been evacuated due to the White Rock Lake wildfire.

Photo: BC Hydro

ORIGINAL: 8:30 a.m.

Thousands of homes in the Vernon area and along Westside Road are without power this morning.

According to BC Hydro, more than 2,500 homes in the northern half of Vernon, including the Swan Lake area, lost power at about 7:30 a.m. Saturday.

While BC Hydro has listed the cause of the outage as “under investigation” on its website, the area is currently under an evacuation alert due to the encroaching White Rock Lake fire.

An additional 1,800 homes along Westside Road have also been without power since Friday evening. BC Hydro says that outage has been caused by the White Rock Lake fire. Much of the area has been evacuated already.

Crews are attending to both outages but it's not clear when power is expected to be restored.

Castanet will update this story as more information becomes available.