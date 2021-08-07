White Rock Lake fire forced the evacuation of hundreds more homes overnight

Photo: Conan Ackert The White Rock Lake fire as seen from Vernon's Hurlburt Park Friday night.

With more rapid growth on the White Rock Lake wildfire Friday and through the evening, hundreds more residents to the southeast of the massive fire were evacuated from their homes overnight,

Strong gusting winds caused extreme fire behaviour into the evening and firefighters were battling Rank 5 conditions. While the fire grew substantially to the northeast Thursday night, resulting in the destruction of a number of buildings, the fire spread to the southeast Friday night.

“This continues to be an incredibly volatile situation displaying extremely vigorous surface and active crown fire with spotting upwards of one kilometre ahead of the main fire front,” the BCWS said late Friday night.

“Structure protection personnel have a roving patrol set up along Westside Road, as well as in the Swan Lake area where personnel are prepared to defend from potential spot fires. Sustained winds and aggressive fire behaviour is forecast through the evening."

The BCWS now estimates the fire is about 55,000 hectares in size, and it's become the top priority fire in the province.

As a result of the recent growth, hundreds of homes along Westside Road were evacuated overnight, as far south as La Casa Resort. The Okanagan Indian Band also evacuated all of IR No. 1, which includes properties on both sides of the northern arm of Okanagan Lake.

Finally, the City of Vernon issued evacuation alerts for the majority of the city, along with parts of Coldstream and the North Okanagan Regional District, “out of an abundance of caution ... due to increased fire activity and increased ember debris from the White Rock Lake wildfire.”

Castanet readers have reported large pieces of embers falling on their properties.

The BC Wildfire Service says air support is working to slow the spread of the fire, while 125 structural protection personnel from municipal fire departments are working 24/7 to protect homes threatened by the fire.

“Twenty-five structure protection personnel along with a 22-person unit crew remained on-site through the night last night to defend and protect threatened structures and communities,” the BCWS said.

Castanet will be updating this story with new developments throughout the day.