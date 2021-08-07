Smoke coming from White Rock Lake fire evac zones is due to firefighting

UPDATE 5:45 p.m.

The Central Okanagan Regional District says people may be noticing increased smoke in areas currently under evacuation order on Westside Road.

That is due to active firefighting efforts.

The RDCO says its next update on the fire will be tomorrow, unless things change overnight.

“Evacuation orders and alerts remain in place for communities along Westside Road in the RDCO. The one-time limited access for some properties on evacuation order (from the south of Ewings Landing to south of La Casa resort) has expired. All residents must leave the area,” the regional district said on Twitter.

Meanwhile, more favourable weather is helping crews on the fire lines.

Cooler temperatures, a few showers, as well as far less wind has alleviated some of the pressure on fire crews. Light rain is also expected in parts of the Central Okanagan this evening and through to Sunday morning.

UPDATE: 1:55 p.m.

The RCMP staffing the roadblocks along Westside Road have clarified that Saturday's temporary reopening of the evacuated zone for residents is only accessible from the south.

The evacuated zone from south of Ewings Landing to south of La Casa resort will be temporarily open to residents until 3:30 p.m., but residents can only access the area from the south end.

The area has been temporarily reopened during a lull in fire activity, to allow residents to grab any items they may have been unable to take when they were first evacuated. All residents must be out of the area by 3:30 p.m.

Details can be found here.

Photo: Conan Ackert The White Rock Lake fire as seen from Vernon's Hurlburt Park Friday night.

UPDATE: 1:25 p.m.

The Okanagan Indian Band says the massive White Rock Lake fire did not hit any structures on their land overnight, following the entire evacuation of I.R. No. 1 overnight.

This comes after the Regional District of Central Okanagan and the Regional District of North Okanagan said they had also not received any reports of burned buildings.

"On a positive note as well, there is the possibility of more localized rain showers later this evening out on OKIB IR1 and 1 to 2 mm tomorrow," OKIB posted online.

The fire is currently estimated to be 55,000 hectares in size, and thousands of people remain under an evacuation order.

UPDATE: 12:30 p.m.

The Regional District of Central Okanagan says they've received no confirmed reports of any buildings in their area impacted by the White Rock Lake wildfire overnight

Meanwhile, the Regional District of North Okanagan says they also have no reports of structures burned in their area, while the Okanagan Indian Band says they're surveying their area for damage.

"Last night, in addition to structural fire crews with BC Wildfire, structural firefighters from Kelowna, West Kelowna, Lake Country, Peachland, North Westside, Joe Rich and Wilson’s Landing fire departments provided patrols through evacuated areas," the RDCO said in a press release.

"They extinguished spot fires and provided other fire protection. At this point, there are no reports of structural damage. "

Meanwhile, Ryan, a resident who lives above the Parker Cove area who chose not to leave under the evacuation order, told Castanet he knows one building in the area was lost to the fire, and he has heard that three others were also destroyed. While the Parker Cove area falls into OKIB territory, the hills above Parker Cove are part of the RDNO territory.

Ryan said he hasn't seen any fire crews in the area since the fire began threatening.

With fire activity along Westside Road calming down for the time being, the RDCO is allowing evacuated residents a one-time opportunity to return to their homes to grab anything that was previously left behind. Residents in the area from south of Ewings Landing to south of La Casa resort will have until 3:30 p.m. to grab any belongings from their homes, before they must be out of the evacuation zone.

"We've found a short window of opportunity for them to go in and get their essential items," Bazett said. "We would not allow anybody back in there if it wasn't a safe time to do it. So right now all the elements are cooperating, but Mother Nature can have a mind of her own, so the situation is continuously being evaluated."

UPDATE: 11:55 a.m.

There's still no official word on whether any homes were destroyed by the massive White Rock Lake wildfire Friday night, but Castanet has received reports that at least four buildings were destroyed in the hills above Parker Cove.

Hundreds of homes along Westside Road, as far south as La Casa, were evacuated overnight, as strong winds caused aggressive wildfire behaviour. The fire spread to within 100 metres of Okanagan Lake in some areas.

A resident in the area who has chosen to stay behind despite the evacuation order tells Castanet he knows at least one home off Bouleau Lake Road was destroyed overnight, and he's heard of three others nearby that were also burned.

But as hundreds of evacuated residents await news of what happened in their neighbourhoods overnight, the Regional District of the Central Okanagan has yet to provide any official updates on whether any homes were destroyed by the fire.

Stacey Raftus, EOC Information Officer with the Regional District of North Okanagan says they have not had any reports of destroyed structures in their evacuation zone, while the Okanagan Indian Band says they are currently surveying the area.

"Personnel will be checking in on various subdivisions and getting a rough fire line estimate within the Evacuation Order area so an update will be forthcoming," the Okanagan Indian Band posted on Facebook.

Earlier Saturday morning, BC Wildfire Service fire information officer Hannah Swift said she didn't know if any building had been impacted, and recommended asking the regional districts in the area. But as of 11:30 a.m., calls to the RDCO have not been returned.

UPDATE: 10 a.m.

Some rain fell on the White Rock Lake wildfire west of Westside Road Saturday morning, providing some brief reprieve for firefighters working on the massive blaze.

But despite the small amount of rain, strong gusting winds up to 40 km/h pushed the eastern flank of the fire to within 100-250 metres of the western shores of Okanagan Lake in some places.

The winds caused Rank 5 fire behaviour in some parts of the southeastern portions of the massive blaze, causing it to spread rapidly. And these winds persisted through the evening.

“The flank just west of Westside Road was threatening to push northeast towards Spallumcheen, but it did manage to slow itself once it hit the Siwash Creek area,” said fire information officer Hannah Swift.

Further south, the strong winds grew the fire in the Whiteman Creek Road area.

Swift did not know if any buildings in the area were hit by the rapidly growing fire.

“Those strong winds did sustain through the night, around 30km/h it was gusting, and it will be similar on site today,” said Swift.

“With those isolated showers, that should tamper down things a little bit and give us a little bit of a reprieve over the weekend here, but where we have those sustained winds today, and where they're able to align with certain terrain features, we could potentially still see high rates of spread and quite active fire behaviour today.”

There remains 125 structural protection firefighters working to protect homes near the fire, and crews continue to patrol along Westside Road, where hundreds of homes were evacuated Friday night.

“They are moving around to threatened neighbourhoods and communities as required, as we see the fire progress,” Swift said.

Residents of Vernon and surrounding areas have reported large embers falling over their properties. But while Swift said they've seen spot fires starting up to a kilometre ahead of the fire line, she's heard no reports of the fire jumping across Okanagan Lake at this time.

Despite that, the Okanagan Indian Band evacuated all of IR No. 1 Friday night, including a portion of the east side of the lake's northern arm.

The bulk of the City of Vernon remains under an evacuation alert Saturday.

Camera stream and timelapse: Copper Sky Networks

UPDATE: 9:30 a.m.

Most of Vernon remains under evacuation alert Saturday after a tense Friday night that saw ash raining down on the city from the White Rock Lake wildfire.

At this time, no areas within city boundaries have been issued an evacuation order.

"The change in weather, including the rain, has helped the situation improve – but residents are asked to exercise caution and be prepared in the event of an evacuation order," the city advises.

"This means making accommodation plans prior to being evacuated and making sure you and your family have a plan and are ready to go immediately in the event of an evacuation order."

The Vernon ESS Reception Centre is anticipating a high volume of evacuees from neighbouring communities throughout the day, and is asking everyone to register online at ess.gov.bc.ca.

"Staff and volunteers are working as hard as they can to provide services and support to those who have been displaced," the city says.

The adds that while offers of donations, food and accommodations "are incredibly generous, the city can not accept these kind gestures. The City simply does not have the resources to manage multiple accommodation sites or manage donations of cash, food and clothing."

It is suggested that those who wish to do so reach out to organizations such as the Canadian Red Cross or Salvation Army.

Areas excluded from the current evacuation alert include: Predator Ridge and Sparkling Hill, Okanagan Landing South neighbourhoods (areas of Eastside Road, The Outback, Ellison Provincial Park Inkster, Delcliffe, Whitepoint, Smith Road, Peters Road, Kokanee/Sunset properties, Harbour Heights, Beverly Hills Estates), and the Commonage Area, south of Bench Row Road.

ORIGINAL: 6:45 a.m.

With more rapid growth on the White Rock Lake wildfire Friday and through the evening, hundreds more residents to the southeast of the massive fire were evacuated from their homes overnight,

Strong gusting winds caused extreme fire behaviour into the evening and firefighters were battling Rank 5 conditions. While the fire grew substantially to the northeast Thursday night, resulting in the destruction of a number of buildings, the fire spread to the southeast Friday night.

“This continues to be an incredibly volatile situation displaying extremely vigorous surface and active crown fire with spotting upwards of one kilometre ahead of the main fire front,” the BCWS said late Friday night.

“Structure protection personnel have a roving patrol set up along Westside Road, as well as in the Swan Lake area where personnel are prepared to defend from potential spot fires. Sustained winds and aggressive fire behaviour is forecast through the evening."

The BCWS now estimates the fire is about 55,000 hectares in size, and it's become the top priority fire in the province.

As a result of the recent growth, hundreds of homes along Westside Road were evacuated overnight, as far south as La Casa Resort. The Okanagan Indian Band also evacuated all of IR No. 1, which includes properties on both sides of the northern arm of Okanagan Lake.

Finally, the City of Vernon issued evacuation alerts for the majority of the city, along with parts of Coldstream and the North Okanagan Regional District, “out of an abundance of caution ... due to increased fire activity and increased ember debris from the White Rock Lake wildfire.”

Castanet readers have reported large pieces of embers falling on their properties.

The BC Wildfire Service says air support is working to slow the spread of the fire, while 125 structural protection personnel from municipal fire departments are working 24/7 to protect homes threatened by the fire.

“Twenty-five structure protection personnel along with a 22-person unit crew remained on-site through the night last night to defend and protect threatened structures and communities,” the BCWS said.

Castanet will be updating this story with new developments throughout the day.