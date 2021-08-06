Reader photos: White Rock Lake fire burning bright above Westside Road

Fuelled by high winds and a record-dry spring and summer, the White Rock Lake wildfire has continued its rapid spread on Friday night.

Thousands of people have now been forced to flee the flames on Westside Road, with an evacuation alerts in place as far as Coldstream and east of Vernon as the blaze puts showers of embers into the sky.

The glow of the fire is visible from across the North Okanagan and parts of Kelowna.

These are some of the most dramatic reader-submitted photos.

The fire is also visible from the McKinley Beach webcam here.

Send your photos and video to [email protected]