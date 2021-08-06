Huge White Rock Lake fire plumes seen from commercial flight

Aggressive fire behaviour at the White Rock Lake wildfire between Vernon and Kamloops is putting up massive plumes of smoke over the region.

Castanet reader Darren Hatchard captured a video of the fire from altitude while flying into Kelowna from Prince George on a commercial flight at about 5 p.m. on Friday.

Huge brown clouds of smoke can be seen before the plane enters them.

Arrivals and departures appear to be mostly on time at the Kelowna International Airport on Friday. The airport was closed earlier this week due to the White Rock Lake fire, but new flight paths were found and air traffic was restored.