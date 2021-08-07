Second month of Castanet colouring competition on downtown 2900 Plaza

Photo: Jon Manchester

Hey kids ... and the young at heart.

You can colour to win at Castanet, on Vernon's downtown 2900 Plaza.

To celebrate to opening of the pedestrian plaza on 30th Avenue, kids are invited to colour for a chance to win prizes.

Total Restoration sponsored the first month of the contest, and now we are in August we have new colouring sheets from sponsor Fox & Sons Plumbing and Heating.

Colouring sheets are available at Castanet, beside the Towne Theatre, and will be available all month at other businesses on the block.

Completed sheets can be dropped off at Castanet.