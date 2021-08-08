Vernon Museum delves into the earliest skiers to hit Silver Star's slopes

Photo: GVMA Bert Thorburn, Mike Freeman, Jim Duddle, and George Duddle on Silver Star's southern slope in 1939.

A series of year-round exhibits by the Silver Star Mountain Museum located throughout the resort’s village share the ski hill’s long history.

After more than 90 years of development, the hill now welcomes thousands of local, national and international visitors each year. Although hundreds of individuals worked to shape Silver Star into what it is today, it took just a few to discover its potential.

In 1921, Bert Thorburn and Tini Ryan road their bicycles up Silver Star Road, stopping one half mile below the first switchback. Strapped to the frames of their bikes were pairs of skis. After leaving the bikes behind, Bert and Tini continued to trek by foot and by ski for 17 kilometres up to the mountain’s summit. After many hours, they reached the open slopes of the Star and completed the first ever ascent of the mountain.

Then, in the spring of 1930, Bill Osborn, David Ricardo, and Michael Freeman obtained permission to stay overnight in the mountain’s forest fire lookout. They followed a similar route to that taken by Bert and Tini; they were driving by Michael’s father to just short of the first switch-back, and then set off on foot through thick snow.

They reached the west end of the summit by sundown, and became concerned that they would not be able to locate the eastern lookout in the dark.

Luckily, a full-moon rose and they skied between pale, quiet snags, evidence of a forest fire that had torn through the area a few years before, to reach the lookout. They next day, they retraced their steps, and were among the first to ski down the mountain.

In 1934, Phil Hoskins, Robin Richmond, and Carl Wylie spent four days at the summit, exploring the open slopes. They returned full of enthusiasm for the possibilities of future skiing at Silver Star.

Finally, in 1938, the Silver Star Ski Club was formed with Carl as president. Bert, Tini, Phil, and Robin were all instrumental in the club’s formation. The City of Vernon even donated a log cabin to new club as a weekend home for the more adventuresome skiers.

In December of 1938, the hill’s first downhill race was held, with competitors coming from Vernon, Kelowna, Penticton, and Summerland. In less than 20 years, Silver Star had gained a reputation as a skiing mecca across the Okanagan Valley, and it was only been up from there!

For July and August, the Vernon Museum is sharing a series of articles that explore some of the many heritage sites around the North Okanagan.

To plan a visit to any of the sites featured, visit https://vernonmuseum.ca/explore/heritage-field-trips/.

Gwyn Evans is the community engagement co-ordinator with the Greater Vernon Museum and Archives.