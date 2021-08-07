Evacuee says he's rebuilt life once already, can do so again as wildfire threatens

Registrations have been steady at the Okanagan Indian Band's emergency reception centre as reserve residents flee the White Rock Lake wildfire.

Spokesperson Tanya Patterson, emergency manager with the City of Victoria, who is on loan in the North Okanagan via Emergency Management BC, said Friday that about 500 people have registered so far at the centre in the Head of the Lake Community Hall.

Even more may have registered at the reception centre in Vernon.

Despite the threat of the fire, which has burned an estimated 45,000 hectares between Vernon and Kamloops and devastated the Monte Lake area Thursday night, the mood at the centre is positive, if a little tense.

Community members were chatting jovially outside the centre on Friday, sharing stories and offering support.

For Michael Ochoa, the ordeal is real – but he shrugs at the possibilities.

The Six Mile Creek area resident was evacuated Wednesday night.

"If we have to rebuild our lives, we will rebuild. I have already done it once," he said, revealing that he had previously been homeless in his life.

"Everyone is out and safe," he said.

"It's just material things left behind, and they can be replaced."

A can-do spirit seems to pervade the community, as residents tell stories helping each other evacuate animals and of using their own farm and logging equipment to build fire guards while firefighters battle the massive blaze just a few kilometres away.

The threat is real, as Ken Gillis, chairman of the Thompson-Nicola Regional District, said Friday the fire travelled 18 kilometres in just eight hours on Thursday.